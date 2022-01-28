Wallace Shawn defends Woody Allen, lambastes Israel • NYC remembers the Holocaust • The life of spice

Shabbat shalom, New York. Cuddle up during what could be a snowy weekend with our downloadable, printable digest of the week’s best stories. Go here to sign up for The Jewish Week/end email, and find today’s edition here.

The life of spice: The Queens-based spice company Burlap & Barrel wants to change the way you think about kitchen seasonings. Founders Ori Zohar and Ethan Frisch talk to our colleague Shira Hanau about connecting the cinnamon you sprinkle on your cereal to the tree it came from in Tanzania.

Where’s Wallace?: Wallace Shawn stars in his sixth Woody Allen movie, “Rifkin’s Festival.” In an interview with our friends at the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, the actor and playwright talks about working with an industry pariah, criticizing Israel’s defenders in a recent Nation article and his complicated connection to his Jewishness.

“Maus” trapped: Cartoonist Art Spiegelman is baffled by a Tennessee school board’s decision to remove his classic graphic novel about the Holocaust, “Maus,” from its curriculum. “I think they’re so myopic in their focus,” Spiegelman, who grew up in Queens, told CNN, amid a media storm about the district’s decision on the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Related: Read a profile of 92-year-old survivor and Queens resident Elly Berkovits Gross, who partnered with Scholastic Book Clubs to get 26,000 copies of her book about her experiences to children across the country.

Holocaust literacy: Bronx City Council Members Eric Dinowitz and Marjorie Velázquez said Thursday that they would introduce a resolution in support of a State Assembly bill that would audit Holocaust education in New York. “This bill will help ensure our children are learning about this terrible period in our history, and taking those lessons to ensure the horrors of the past are not repeated,” Dinowitz, chair of the City Council’s Jewish caucus, said.

Shine a light: Major landmarks in the city and state were lit up in yellow on Thursday to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams ordered the campaign, which included One World Trade Center, City Hall and the Oculus Transportation Hub in Lower Manhattan (top, in a photo courtesy of the Port Authority of NY & NJ).

TODAY’S BIG IDEA

Wordle, Spelling Bee, crosswords: What does your favorite puzzle say about you? Andrew Silow-Carroll explains.

SHABBAT SHALOM

David Shmidt Chapman is a rabbinical student at The Jewish Theological Seminary, but before that he was a theater director. In this week’s Torah portion, he writes, Moses uses all the techniques of the stage to deliver God’s script.

More wisdom: Rabbi David Wolpe recalls the lessons of R. Levi Yizkhak of Berditchev, who tried to see the best in all people.

WHAT’S ON

Can’t make it to synagogue for services this week? Our partners at The Hub have a list of local and national synagogues streaming their Shabbat morning services.

CANDLELIGHTING, READINGS

Tonight

Light candles at 4:51 p.m. (NYC)

Saturday

Torah Reading: Mishpatim: Exodus 21:1-24:18

Haftarah: Jeremiah 34:8-22; Jeremiah 33:25-26

Shabbat ends 5:53 p.m. (NYC)