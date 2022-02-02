NYPD arrests suspect who punched Hasid •Turmoil at Touro Synagogue • Shefa School’s big new footprint

Good morning, New York. It’s 2/2/22, which sounds like something our bubbe would say right after “Kinehora!“

Caught: The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force has arrested the person accused of punching a Hasidic man in the nose early on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Crown Heights. Babyson Dumervil, a 24-year-old from Brooklyn, has been charged with assault.

Building abundance: The Shefa School — a Jewish day school serving students with language-based learning disabilities — is living up to its moniker, which means “abundance.” On Tuesday morning, the school community celebrated the beginning of construction for a new campus at 17 West 60th Street (see photo, above). The new building will increase its capacity to 350 students. Get the details here.

They’re history: Congregation Shearith Israel in Manhattan, North America’s first Jewish congregation, controls Rhode Island’s Touro Synagogue, America’s oldest synagogue. In a simmering landlord-tenant dispute, the Manhattan synagogue wants to replace the board of the congregation that meets at the national historic landmark in Newport. Andrew Silow-Carroll reports for The Jewish Week.

Meeting the mayor: Mayor Adams told New York Jewish leaders that he wants to hit “reset” with the NYPD, and build back public support for the city’s police. The mayor gave a briefing Tuesday to the annual Assembly of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, pledging, “We are going to make sure every [hate] crime is investigated and as fast as possible, [and] make an apprehension.”