Man beats elderly woman to death in what Israeli authorities are saying is a terrorist attack

(JTA) — Cameras caught a man beating an 85-year-old woman to death in the central Israeli town of Holon, in what Israeli authorities are saying is a likely terrorist attack.

Police are seeking Moussa Sarsour, a 28-year-old West Bank Palestinian who works at a construction site near the scene of the attack, Haaretz quoted police officials as saying.

“This is a shocking attack by a despicable and cowardly terrorist who murdered an elderly woman who could not fight back,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement. “The security forces are currently working to find the terrorist, and I trust they will catch him. We will act forcefully against terrorism; we will apprehend this terrorist and those who sent him.”

Police checked security cameras in the area after the woman was found dead on the street with her property intact, indicating it was not a robbery, Haaretz said. Kann Israel Radio said the attacker appeared to be beating her with material from the construction site.

The victim was not named.