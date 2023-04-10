The mother of two sisters killed in West Bank terror attack dies of her wounds

(JTA) — A British-Israeli woman who was injured in a West Bank shooting attack that killed two of her daughters has died of her wounds.

Lucy Dee, 48, died on Monday, three days after her daughters Rina, 15, and Maia, 20, were killed in a drive-by shooting in the northern Jordan Valley.

The Palestinian shooters reportedly drove the car off the road with an initial round of fire, then got out of their car and fired at least another 20 bullets into the disabled vehicle.

The attack on the second day of Passover came during a time of heightened tensions that has also seen clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces at the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Kobi Shabtai, Israel’s police commissioner, has said the police are investigating footage of officers beating Palestinians at the site.

Also on Monday, a Palestinian teenager was killed during an Israeli raid in a Palestinian refugee camp near the West Bank city of Jericho. And on Friday, an Italian tourist was killed in a car=ramming on the Tel Aviv boardwalk that police are calling a terror attack, though the family of the driver disputes that determination.

The Dee family lives in Efrat, a West Bank settlement south of Jerusalem and near the Palestinian city Bethlehem. In a protest of the terrorist attack, thousands of settlers, including far-right government ministers, marched on Monday to Evyatar, a settlement outpost in the northern West Bank evacuated by the previous Israeli government because it was not authorized under Israeli law.

The country’s current government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, includes far-right coalition partners and has pledged to expand West Bank settlements.