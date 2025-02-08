3 Jewish angles for Super Bowl Sunday

This article was originally created as a newsletter. Sign up for the weekly Jewish Sport Report here.

After a lifetime of saying “Next year in Jerusalem,” two-time World Series champion and Team Israel coach Kevin Youkilis finally made it to Israel last week.

The retired three-time All-Star, who has been increasingly vocal about his Jewish heritage since Oct. 7, 2023, visited Israel as part of a solidarity trip with Boston’s Jewish federation that was organized by Dan Kraft, son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“It has been one of the most eye-opening trips I’ve ever had in my life,” Youkilis told the Jerusalem Post. “From everything that Israel is about and stands for, it was truly a special trip to come here for my first time.”

Youkilis shared photos from Masada, the Western Wall and, of course, eating falafel.

Super Bowl LIX is Sunday, as the Philadelphia Eagles look to deny the Kansas City Chiefs’ bid for an unprecedented three-peat. There won’t be any Jewish players on the field in New Orleans, but as always, there are Jewish storylines to watch ahead of and during the big game.

🦅 He may be a Boston native, but Jeffrey Lurie has owned the Eagles since 1994, when he purchased the team for $195 million from Jewish billionaire car dealer Norman Braman. Lurie, who graduated from Brandeis University, is also a film producer and has won three Academy Awards, all for serving as an executive producer on documentaries. The Eagles are playing in their fifth Super Bowl — and their fourth under Lurie — and have one win, in 2018 against Lurie’s childhood team, the New England Patriots. Lurie was recently rumored to be considering buying another Boston team, the NBA’s Celtics — but he said this week that he’s not interested.

📺 For those less interested in the Patrick-Mahomes-vs.-Jalen-Hurts of it all, the Super Bowl also brings us flashy commercials, many of which are teased in the weeks leading up to game day. One of those ads this year will feature NFL legend Tom Brady and rap icon Snoop Dogg urging viewers to “stand up to all hate.” It’s the latest ad from Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, which last year placed what was believed to be the first-ever Super Bowl ad focused on antisemitism. This year’s spot, like others produced by FCAS, does not explicitly mention Jews — which the organization says serves its mission of appealing to a wide audience. And perhaps the most-talked-about Super Bowl ad ahead of this Sunday has been the “When Harry Met Sally…”-inspired ad from Hellman’s Mayonnaise that reunites Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan. And yes, it was filmed at the iconic Katz’s Deli in New York.

💍 Like other sports, the NFL has loose rules on who receives a Super Bowl ring. That means tight end Anthony Firkser, who appeared in three regular season games for the Chiefs this season, could end up with a ring if K.C. wins its third straight. Firkser played only 51 snaps this season with the Chiefs, none of them in the playoffs (for reference, star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has logged over 1,000 snaps this season). But Firkser remains on the Chiefs practice squad and could potentially end up with some bling if they win.

Halftime report

DYNAMIC DUO. The Associated Press’s latest Top 25 college basketball rankings placed Bruce Pearl’s Auburn and Jon Scheyer’s Duke as the top two men’s teams, respectively — a rare instance of the two best men’s teams in the country featuring Jewish coaches. Todd Golden’s Florida is at No. 6, and on the women’s side, Lindsay Gottlieb’s USC is No. 7. (Last month, all four teams were in their respective top fives.)

TWINNING. Veteran outfielder Harrison Bader signed a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Minnesota Twins that includes a mutual option for 2026 and up to $2 million in bonuses. Bader, 30, hit .236 with 12 home runs for the Mets in 2024, but demonstrated solid outfield defense in a career-high 143 games. Jewish free agents Alex Bregman, Rowdy Tellez and Kevin Pillar all remain unsigned. And in other Jewish New York baseball news, Yankees prospect Eric Reyzelman, who reached Double A last season, received a non-roster invite to the team’s Spring Training.

NOT JOSHING AROUND. Speaking of the Kraft family, Josh Kraft, Robert’s third-born son, officially launched his campaign for Boston mayor this week. The 57-year-old would be Boston’s first Jewish mayor. He spent 12 years as the CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston and is currently the president of the New England Patriots Foundation. “With the rise of antisemitism, and maybe some kids at school or college being quiet about their Judaism, hopefully it’ll give them a sense of pride,” Kraft, who serves as the co-chair of the Massachusetts Task Force on Hate Crimes, told Jewish Insider.

‘I’M DEFINITELY NOT A NAZI.’ Days after UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell denied the Holocaust and made pro-Hitler comments on his podcast — which drew the ire of UFC president Dana White — the featherweight apologized on Instagram. “I’m sorry I sounded insensitive,” he wrote last Saturday. “I definitely was not trying to offend anybody, but I know I did. I know that a lot of people died in the Holocaust, and that’s a fact. Hitler did a lot of evil things, I think we can all agree on that. I’m definitely not a Nazi, and definitely do not condone any of the evil things Hitler did.”

WHAT DOES THE FOX SAY? New York Rangers star Adam Fox spoke with The Hockey News about his Jewish upbringing, his observance today, and what it means to him to represent Jewish fans in the NHL. “I think it’s something where there are not too many Jewish hockey players, so something for young kids to look up to,” Fox said. “I think representation is always important. For me to be someone they look up to, representing that community, that’s definitely a nice honor.”

MAY HIS MEMORY BE A BLESSING. Hall of Fame boxing journalist Michael Katz, who was known for his humor and chutzpah, died Jan. 27 at 85 years old. Katz wrote for The New York Times and The Daily News. In response to an antisemitic comment by Mike Tyson, he once wrote, “You’ve turned your back on too many people who were kind to you, who got you out of the ghetto and tried to get the ghetto out of you. You call them ‘Jews in suits,’ which offends me, though I seldom wear suits.”

TEXAS TWO-STEP. Orthodox wide receiver Sam Salz, who made his historic debut with the Texas A&M football team in November, announced on social media this week that he plans to enter the transfer portal. Salz has one year of NCAA eligibility remaining.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend (all times ET)

🏒 IN HOCKEY…

Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers host the Colorado Avalanche Friday at 9 p.m. Jack and Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens Saturday at 1 p.m. Jordan Harris and the Columbus Blue Jackets host Adam Fox and the New York Rangers Saturday at 7 p.m. Jakob Chychrun and the Washington Capitals host Utah Sunday at 12:30 p.m. There are no PWHL games this weekend.

🏀 IN BASKETBALL…

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers face the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday at 8 p.m. Domantas Sabonis, who is converting to Judaism, and the Sacramento Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday at 10 p.m. In the G League, Amari Bailey and the Iowa Wolves host the Stockton Kings Friday and Saturday, both at 7:30 p.m.

⚽ IN SOCCER…

Manor Solomon and Leeds United host Millwall Saturday at 7:15 a.m. in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Leeds United is in first place in the EFL Championship — if they finish the season in the top two, they’ll be promoted to the Premier League. They have 15 games remaining this season.

⛳ IN GOLF…

Max Homa, Ben Silverman, Daniel Berger, David Lipsky and Max Greyserman are all competing in the Phoenix Open this weekend in Scottsdale.

Auburn’s Bruce Pearl hosts Jewish high school students again



For the third time since 2022, Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl has partnered with the organization Athletes for Israel to support programming that blends sports and Jewish pride.

Earlier this week, more than 120 Jewish high school students from Florida, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania visited the No. 1-ranked men’s team to participate in acts of community service, a Jewish basketball tournament and an “All-Star game” against local high school students.

In July 2022, Pearl brought his team to Israel for a first-of-its-kind “Birthright for College Basketball” trip. Later that year, Pearl and Auburn hosted more than 150 Jewish students for a similar weekend of volunteering and basketball, in partnership with NCSY, the Orthodox youth group, and AFI.

