Jewish groups to walk in People’s Climate March in DC

(JTA) — Over a dozen Jewish groups and congregations are participating in Saturday’s People’s Climate March in Washington, D.C.

The People’s Climate Movement, which is organizing the event, advocates for global action against climate change. The march is scheduled to go from the Capitol to the Washington Monument by way of the White House.

Jewish partners of the march include the American Jewish World Service, Avodah, Hazon, Jewish Climate Action Network, Repair the World NYC, the Hebrew Institute of Riverdale, the Greater Washington Muslim Jewish Forum, Philadelphia Jewish Voice, Adat Shalom Klezmer Workshop, Am Kolel Jewish Renewal Community, Aytzim: Ecological Judaism, Baltimore Jewish Green and Just Alliance, Kehila Chadasha, Ohalah and the Kehillah.

Local synagogues Adas Israel and Sixth & I are hosting meals before and after the march.

Robert Bank, the president of American Jewish World Service, criticized the Trump administration’s environmental policies and said Jews were “obligated to safeguard” the environment.

“The Trump administration is doing exactly the opposite of what the earth, the environment and people worldwide need at this time, and we stand proudly as Jews to object in the strongest terms to these shortsighted and damaging policies,” Bank said in a Thursday statement.

The People’s Climate Movement held its first march in 2014 in New York ahead of the United Nations Climate Summit. This year’s march coincides with President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office.