American Jews know anti-Semitism is a problem on the right. Why are Jewish organizations increasingly letting it slide?

BERKELEY, Calif. (JTA) — There are the makings of a rebellion brewing in the mainstream American Jewish community.

It’s not a “Jexodus,” the right’s quixotic dream that Jews will migrate en masse to the Republican Party.

It is a potential rebellion of the median Jew: pro-Israel, pro-two states and perfectly comfortable sitting among the 71 percent of Jews who voted for Hillary Clinton. The sort of Jew who is concerned about left-wing anti-Semitism on college campuses, but knows well enough to be more concerned about deadly right-wing anti-Semitism.

The issue is simple: The Republican Party, from Donald Trump on down, has a huge anti-Semitism problem. Yet too many American Jewish organizations, which purport to represent the Jewish mainstream, are tiptoeing around it.

When pressed absolutely up against the wall, they might issue a timid plea to “speak more carefully” — a mild rebuke that still usually comes wrapped in an insulating layer of gratitude for pro-Israel gestures.

Most Jews are not fools. We know there is a connection between the scare-mongering about Soros globalists and “cultural Marxists” and “cosmopolitan elites” — rhetoric that has become the conservative movement’s primary tool of political mobilization — and the surge in anti-Semitic harassment, marginalization and violence that has plagued Jews in recent years.

We’re tired of our own establishment organizations talking a big game about fighting anti-Semitism wherever it lies, only to supplicate themselves to a man and a party who has regularly and consistently trafficked in anti-Semitic tropes in pursuit of a political vision radically antagonistic to the values of American Jews.

The latest group to abdicate its duty? The American Jewish Committee.

Eyes fell on the AJC again this week after President Trump, in remarks to the Israeli American Council, suggested that Jews aren’t “nice people,” would vote for him primarily to protect our own “wealth” and are disloyal to Israel. He even threw in an anti-Native American racial slur for good measure.

The AJC, which just inaugurated a social media campaign to “Translate Hate,” should have been especially attuned to what was happening here.

Fight antisemitism by understanding it. Recognize it—especially when it’s hiding in coded language—and expose it for the hate it is. Are you ready to #TranslateHate? https://t.co/AbBXy3NNJj pic.twitter.com/1EqgmPwM1e — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) November 21, 2019

Trump has repeatedly hit on all of these anti-Semitic themes before. He’s complained that Jews won’t back him because he doesn’t “want your money.” He’s told American Jews that Israel is “your country.”

David Schraub is a lecturer in law and senior research fellow at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law. He blogs regularly at The Debate Link. Follow him on Twitter @schraubd.

