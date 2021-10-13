Crown Heights man shot with BB gun • UWS family reunited with Holocaust heirloom • Chabad library cleans up from Ida

Good morning, New York. Join our colleagues at My Jewish Learning for a book talk with Shaul Magid, author of a new biography of the Brooklyn-born radical rabbi Meir Kahane. He will be in conversation with Emily Burack, an editor at Alma who contributed research for the book. Today, 4:00 p.m.

TARGET: A 23-year-old Jewish man in Crown Heights was shot with what authorities think was a BB gun. (New York Post)

The victim was walking around 10:30 p.m. Monday night when someone pulled up in a black van and fired at him, grazing his head, police said. The shooter did not make any antisemitic statements during the incident, but the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force has been notified.

Related: Police arrested a suspect who allegedly punched a Jewish man in Crown Heights and stole his hat last Friday. (CrownHeights.info)

REUNITED: An Upper West Side survivor and her family were reunited with an heirloom Bible hidden during the Holocaust. (Jewish Week)

The 1874 Bible, with illustrations by Gustave Doré, was secured behind the wall of a house in Germany by a couple before their deportation to Treblinka. Its winding journey “home” is a bittersweet coda to a tragic chapter in the Leiter family’s story.

UNSALVAGEABLE: Over 5,000 books destroyed during Hurricane Ida, including 2,000 children’s books, were cleared out of a popular Jewish library in Crown Heights. (CoLive)

Damage to the Chabad-run Levi Yitzchok Library from last month’s flooding runs to $150,000.

NOT SO FAST: A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on New York’s health care worker COVID-19 vaccine mandate, halting the mandate until a case seeking to include exemptions on religious grounds makes its way through the courts. (Times Union)

ICYMI: Read about Jewish schoolteachers who want a religious exemption, even though nearly all mainstream Jewish denominations say there is no basis for an exemption under Jewish law. (JTA)

AROUND THE JEWISH WORLD, WITH JTA

REMEMBERING

Jim Fleischer, a Canton, Ohio native who served as CEO of the historic Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi since June 2018, died from cancer on Saturday. He was 52. Fleischer previously worked as a fundraiser for UJA Federation of New York and later owned his own printing business on Long Island.

PEOPLE & PLACES

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Photo, top: Susi Kasper Leiter and her grandson Jacob Leiter hold the 1874 family heirloom Bible that was returned to their family after being hidden during the Holocaust and discovered by the owners of a house in Germany where Jacob’s great-great-grandparents were interned. (USHMM)