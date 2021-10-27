Succession crisis at Park East Synagogue • Sunrise NYC rejects antisemitism • Broadway is back!

Good morning, New York. Today is the third anniversary of the deadly shootings at the Tree of Life synagogue complex in Pittsburgh. Asaf Zamir, the Consulate General of Israel in New York, will participate in a ceremony in Pittsburgh today, organized by the 10.27 Healing Partnership, to honor the lives of the 11 people who perished. The Jewish Week’s Andrew Silow-Carroll writes about what the shooting and its aftermath revealed about the American Jewish community.

RABBI VS. RABBI: Our colleague Ben Sales takes a deep dive into the succession crisis at Manhattan’s Park East Synagogue, where the abrupt firing of the assistant rabbi has divided the monied Orthodox congregation, and supporters of the senior rabbi say they aborted an attempted coup. (JTA)

SUNRISE, HIGHWAYS: Sunrise NYC, the local chapter of a national youth environmental group, rejected the decision by the Washington, D.C. chapter to shun cooperation with “Zionist” groups. (Jewish Week via JTA)

On Monday, Sunrise NYC and Jews for Racial and Economic Justice collaborated in shutting down the West Side Highway and the FDR Drive in a climate change protest; a rabbi was arrested.

STILL HERE: Broadway is back, and The Jewish Week has seven good reasons — that is, seven shows with a strong Jewish connection — to lure you back to the theater. (Jewish Week via JTA)

MAZEL TOV: Chelsey Tabor and Jacob Horn met at a program for adults with special needs at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan; a 2023 wedding is planned. (Jewish Week)

