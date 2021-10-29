New York divests from Ben & Jerry’s • Man convicted in 2018 antisemitic attack • Mandy Patinkin’s latest video

Shabbat shalom, New York. Today we are thinking of changing our company name from “New York Jewish Week.” What do you think of “Yetta,” a tribute to our great aunt?

BEN & JERRY’S: New York State’s $268 billion state pension fund will restrict its holdings in Unilever because its affiliate Ben & Jerry’s restricts ice cream sales in the West Bank, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced Thursday. (Jerusalem Post)

GUILTY: A Brooklyn man was convicted of hate crimes in a 2018 attack on a Jewish man who was walking home from synagogue in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn. (NBC News)

Related: The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force released video of three suspects who appeared to fire a BB gun at a man in haredi Orthodox garb as they drove through Crown Heights on Oct. 11. (ABC7NY)

SPRUNG: David Gilbert, 77, a former ’60s radical serving 40 years for his role in the 1981 murders of two Nyack police officers and a Brinks guard, received parole Tuesday. (lohud.com)

A founding member of the Columbia University chapter of Students for a Democratic Society, Gilbert grew up in a Jewish family near Boston. His daughter, Chesa Boudin, is San Francisco’s chief prosecutor. (j. The Jewish News of Northern California)

MAZEL TOV: Read about the pandemic romance of Dr. Abby Brecher and Gregory Alan Marcus, who were wed on Oct. 10. (New York Times)

President Biden used a term in his Tree of Life anniversary remarks — “domestic terrorism” — that riles critics on the left and the right. Ron Kampeas explains.

Ted Cruz says people have the right to make Holocaust comparisons when protesting COVID-19 restrictions.

Tyler Herron died this week at 35 ; the former major league baseball prospect pitched for Team Israel during their Cinderella run in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

This week’s Torah portion offers four approaches to dealing with trauma, writes Dr. Jason Rogoff: seclusion from others, talking it out, taking action and prayer.

More wisdom: Do we come to God from tragedy or from joy? Rabbi David Wolpe asks and answers.

Ira Mitzner, president of of the Houston-based Rida Development Corporation, has been elected chairman of Yeshiva University’s Board of Trustees. He succeeds Moshael Straus, who completed his six-year term. (YU News)

Commonpoint Queens, the Jewish community center in Little Neck, Queens, has added a surfing camp to its portfolio of programs. Commonpoint will oversee and manage operations for Sababa Beach Camps, which focuses on surfing, sailing, scuba and “seaside media” at their day camp in Queens and residential camp in Virginia.

YIVO presents a streaming program on Yiddish historians who studied the Holocaust from the perspective of its Jewish victims, rather than that of the Nazi perpetrators. With Mark L. Smith, author of “The Yiddish Historians and the Struggle for a Jewish History of the Holocaust,” and Samuel D. Kassow, the Charles H. Northam Professor of History at Trinity College. Register here. Today, 1:00 p.m.

Seth Rogovoy, author of “Bob Dylan: Prophet Mystic Poet,” presents a multimedia program exploring the Jewish influences in the life and work of the Nobel Prize-winning rock poet. Register for this virtual Orange County Community Scholar program here. Sunday, 7:00 p.m.

Photo, top: A new exhibit at the Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust centers around the earliest body of work of Boris Lurie, a survivor and artist best known for the “War Series” he created in the immediate aftermath of the war. Lurie (1924–2008) immigrated to New York after surviving several labor and concentration camps. “Boris Lurie: Nothing To Do But To Try” runs through April 29, 2022 at the museum, located in lower Manhattan’s Battery Park City. (Courtesy MJH)