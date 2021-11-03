Fired Park East rabbi holds his own services • The latest election results • State bans hate symbols

Good morning, New York. The Jewish Week and the Jewish Telegraphic Agency will be updating election results here and in other parts of the country as they come in. You can check during the day at www.jta.org.

DECISION ’21: Many election results went as predicted last night: Eric Adams will become the 110th mayor of New York City, despite not securing support from Hasidic communities. In the Brooklyn district that encompasses Borough Park, Adams received only 39% of the vote — 54% went to Sliwa. Brad Lander will become Comptroller. (Jewish Week via JTA)

Replacing Deutsch: In a tight race, Republican Inna Vernikov will replace expelled councilmember Chaim Deutsch to represent a heavily Orthodox and Russian-speaking Brooklyn district.

No news from Jersey: The New Jersey governor's race to reelect Democrat Phil Murphy is still too close to call, surprising many. (NPR)

EAST SIDE STORY: The rift at Park East Synagogue may widen: Rabbi Benjamin Goldschmidt, who was fired as assistant rabbi last month, has started his own Shabbat service three blocks away from his former synagogue. (Jewish Week via JTA)

BANNED: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday that bans the selling or displaying of hate symbols — swastikas, Confederate flags and the like — on public property and taxpayer-funded equipment. (Jewish Week via JTA)

NEW YORK ARTS

Israeli artist Guy Yanai‘s new exhibit at the Miles McEnery Gallery in Chelsea is a technicolor tribute to a grave French movie. “I love the title, ‘The Things of Life,’” Yanai told The Jewish Week. “The older I get, the more difficult the day to day of life becomes. I don’t know how people paint the big issues in their work. I can’t even get beyond breakfast.”

Chaski Naor, a Yeshiva University alumnus and operations director at its Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary, is a producer of the new Off-Broadway musical, “A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet.” (Y.U. Observer)

ICYMI: Read about “Regina Comet” and seven other Jewish reasons to head back to the theater. (JTA)

PEOPLE & PLACES

The Jews of Color Initiative named six New Yorkers to a 10-month paid fellowship for young adult Jews of Color to gain professional experience in a Jewish nonprofit, connect with other JoC fellows and expand professional networks:

MollyRae Bock has been a lifelong member of the Brooklyn synagogue Kolot Chayeinu/Voices of Our Lives and co-chairs Kolot’s membership committee and its Race Working Group.

has been a lifelong member of the Brooklyn synagogue Kolot Chayeinu/Voices of Our Lives and co-chairs Kolot’s membership committee and its Race Working Group. Haftam Heathwood , born to a Jewish family in Ethiopia, serves on the board of directors at the Jewish Women’s Foundation of New York and is co-chair of its Diversity, Equity, and Justice Committee.

, born to a Jewish family in Ethiopia, serves on the board of directors at the Jewish Women’s Foundation of New York and is co-chair of its Diversity, Equity, and Justice Committee. Kav Subramaniani was an educator serving youth in foster care and is a recent graduate Reed College.

was an educator serving youth in foster care and is a recent graduate Reed College. Jules Duze was an active member of United Synagogue Youth and during the past year engaged in community organizing, mutual aid and various collaborations through the lens of a transnationally adopted, queer, non-binary, Chinese person.

was an active member of United Synagogue Youth and during the past year engaged in community organizing, mutual aid and various collaborations through the lens of a transnationally adopted, queer, non-binary, Chinese person. Maryam Chishti works for LUNAR: The Jewish Asian Film Project and runs a Moishe House in Lower Manhattan.

works for LUNAR: The Jewish Asian Film Project and runs a Moishe House in Lower Manhattan. Tova Harris has a background in clinical psychology, research and special education and will be attending a master’s degree program in social work in the fall.

WHAT’S ON TODAY

New Israel Fund Board President David Myers will be in conversation with NIF CEO Daniel Sokatch about Sokatch’s new book, “Can We Talk About Israel?” The book explores why so many people feel so strongly about Israel and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict without actually understanding it very well. Zoom link provided upon registration. 1:00 p.m.

The Phoenix Chamber Ensemble and Tesla Quartet return to the Center for Jewish History for an in-person and virtual performance of two great piano quintets — Schumann’s Piano Quintet Op. 44 and Dvorak’s Piano Quintet, Op 81. Pianists Vassa Shevel and Inessa Zaretsky are joined by the Tesla Quartet. In person: $15 general; $10 members, seniors, students. Advance tickets only. 7:30 p.m.

Photo, top: Gov. Kathy Hochul, shown with Eric S. Goldstein, CEO of UJA-Federation of New York, was the guest speaker at UJA’s 2022 Annual Campaign kickoff event on Oct. 28, 2021. The event at UJA’s New York City office raised $56 million. (Michael Priest Photography via UJA)