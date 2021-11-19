Kim Kardashian and rabbi rescue Afghan girls • Jewish man harassed in Greenwich Village • Friday news quiz

Shabbat shalom, New York! Tsurris at Hunter College. A bungalow colony for sale. Catch the stories you missed with the downloadable, printable “Jewish Week/end,” perfect for offline reading, emailed every Friday. Sign up here. Get today’s edition here.

RESCUE: Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, whose Brooklyn-based Tzedek Association funds Afghan refugee rescue missions, assisted Kim Kardashian West in helping Afghan women soccer players arrive safely in the U.K. (Associated Press)

Margaretten, who has worked with the reality TV star on criminal justice reform, suggested that she charter a plane that ferried more than 30 teenage players and their families out of the the beleaguered country.

SCHOOL RULES: In a victory for yeshivas and other parochial schools, a New York State Supreme Court judge ruled that a school district must provide transportation to non-public school students even on days when the public schools are closed.

A group representing Satmar schools in upstate Orange County had sued the Washingtonville school district and the state Education Department, which said the law didn’t require them to provide busing to private schools during, for example, December break and week-long recesses in February.

Agudath Israel of America, representing haredi Orthodox Jews, hailed the decision.

HATE WATCH: NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is looking for a man who snatched the yarmulke off the head of a Jewish man Thursday in Greenwich Village, then yelled an anti-Semitic statement at him. (Daily News)

THE THINGS THEY CARRIED: A new exhibit at the Jewish Museum presents the art and artifacts that inspired Edmund de Waal’s bestseller “The Hare with Amber Eyes: A Hidden Inheritance.” (Jewish Week via JTA)

On display are the netsuke, or Japanese figurines, that readers will remember were central to the story of his European Jewish family’s banking and fine art dynasty.

IN PRODUCTION: “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” what author Taffy Brodesser-Akner calls “a book about a Jew in New York,” is being adapted for TV in a production starring Jewish actors Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan. (JTA)

IN IT TO WIN IT: Nancy Josephs Edelman, an English teacher at SAR High School in Riverdale, will be a contestant on “Jeopardy!” The episode airs Nov. 25 at 7:00 p.m. on ABC 7.

RAISE YOUR GLASS: Glassblower Andi Kovel, who grew up in Rye, N.Y., will return to Netflix’s competition show “Blown Away” for a Christmas special that begins airing tonight. (Alma)

SHABBAT SHALOM

Jacob learns a lesson this week that we can take into Thanksgiving, writes Rabbi Adina Lewittes: Gratitude means appreciating only as much as we need from the world, no more and no less.

More wisdom: The pauses Judaism builds into our lives enable us to cool our tempers, consider our paths and operate from insight rather than impulse, writes Rabbi David Wolpe.

FRIDAY NEWS QUIZ

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, star of “Wonder Woman” and “Red Notice,” just launched a new business. What is it called and what does it do?

Goodles, a “healthy” mac and cheese company. Koogle, a company selling “artisanal” kugel and other traditional Jewish foods. WanderWomen, a travel agency that packages women-only trips to exotic locations. ThemMascara, an organic makeup company.

See answer below.

WHAT’S ON

Flushing Town Hall’s new concert series, Common Ground: Mini-Global Mashups, will present “Yiddish Meets Argentina,” featuring Lorin Sklamberg, lead singer of the Grammy Award-winning, Jewish American roots band The Klezmatics, and Argentinian vocalist and songwriter Sofia Rei with accompanist JC Maillard. In-person: $15/$12 members; Virtual: $7/$5 members. More info and tickets here. Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Deborah Lipstadt, Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish History and Holocaust Studies at Emory University and Ira Forman, the former U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitisman, will discuss the state of antisemitism today, how it has evolved since Forman’s tenure, and the most effective strategies for fighting back. Co-presented by the Museum of Jewish Heritage and New York Board of Rabbis. Register here. Sunday, 3:00 p.m.

Answer to News Quiz: 1.