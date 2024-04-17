What to know as Columbia U president Nemat Shafik testifies to Congress about antisemitism on her campus

(JTA) — The hearing in Congress on Dec. 5 could hardly have been more consequential: Two of the three elite university presidents who testified about antisemitism on their campuses soon resigned, while their leading interrogator, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, morphed into an unlikely hero for American Jews, including many who tend to lean liberal.

Now, the congressional panel investigating antisemitism on college campuses is, for the first time, reconvening to grill another college president about what’s been happening at her school amid protests over the Israel-Hamas war. They have subpoenaed Nemat Shafik, president of Columbia University, which has been a hotbed of tensions since the war’s start with Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Shafik, an Egyptian-born economist who goes by the first name Minouche, had only been formally in charge of the Ivy League university in New York City for three days at the time. Since, she has navigated thorny questions about who can protest, and how, in a setting that is devoted to the contesting of ideas while also seeking to assure Jewish students that the campus is safe for them.

Here’s what to know about Shafik, what has happened at Columbia and what to look for during Wednesday’s hearing.