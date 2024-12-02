‘Words alone have no power to comfort’: Family of hostage Omer Neutra, killed by Hamas, calls for deal to save living captives

For months, the family of Omer Neutra has called, in speech after speech, for a deal that would free him and the other Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Now, in their first statement following the announcement that Neutra died in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack, his parents and brother are repeating that call. They said the past 423 days, before they found out he had been killed, had been harrowing, and appealed to President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump to bring about the release of the remaining hostages.

“It was an unimaginable nightmare to be acting based on the hope that he was alive, despite having little information or signs of life since he was seen on video being taken on October 7th,” Ronen and Orna Neutra, his parents, and Daniel, his brother, said in a statement on Monday, following the Israeli military’s announcement of his death. Neutra, an Israeli tank commander, was killed in battle during the Oct. 7 attack.

“In the 423 days since October 7th, we expected our leaders to demonstrate the same courage displayed so bravely by Omer and rise to the occasion on behalf of those who were killed and kidnapped, just as our beloved Omer showed until the very end,” continued the statement from the family, who live in Long Island. “While we appreciate the support we have received from so many in our community, in New York, in Israel and across the world, the feeling today is very difficult. The grief is heavy”

The Neutras have been among the most prominent families advocating for the hostages’ release, and spoke at the Republican National Convention in July. Their statement Monday included an appeal for leadership, both to the outgoing president and the incoming one.

“Sadly, time has run out to bring Omer home alive and words alone have no power to comfort,” the statement said. “Leadership will only be revealed in actions and results going forward. We call upon the Israeli government to work with President Biden and President-elect Trump, to use all of their leverage and resources to return all 101 hostages — living and the deceased — to their families as soon as possible.”

Following the news of Neutra’s killing, Trump said there would be “all hell to pay in the Middle East” if the hostages are not released by his Jan. 20 inauguration. Biden said he was “devastated and outraged” by Neutra’s killing and pledged, “I will not stop working to bring your loved ones back home where they belong.”

A memorial service for Neutra will be held on Tuesday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff on that day.

