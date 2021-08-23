Long Island synagogue vandalized • ‘The Marvelous Jew’ dies • An ode to UWS shishbarak

Good morning to the city that had its wettest hour ever on Saturday night, then got way wetter. Hope you’re all staying safe and dry! This is Philissa Cramer, JTA’s editor in chief, filling in this week for Andy Silow-Carroll, who is taking a much-deserved vacation. Feel free to drop me a line any time.

NASSAU COUNTY A man was arrested Sunday after a synagogue operated by Chabad in Long Beach, New York, was vandalized on Saturday. (Newsday)

BARUCH DAYAN EMET Larry Harlow, known as “El judio maravilloso” or The Marvelous Jew because he was a Brooklyn Jew who was prominent in the Afro-Carribean dance music scene, died Friday at 82. (NPR)

LEGAL TROUBLE A lawsuit filed last week alleges that Yaakov Klar, a rabbi in Monsey, abused a child he was supposed to be helping through his work at Chai Lifeline, a Jewish nonprofit. (Forward)

CITI FIELD TRAGEDY: The man who died after falling from a second-floor balcony during a Dead & Company concert at Citi Field was a Jewish liquor company CEO named Ian Crystal. (Daily News)

THE SILVER SCREEN “The Magnificent Meyersons,” which opened this weekend, is packed with New York City Jewish scenes (and maybe not much else). (JTA)

SPEED READS

Bowery Boogie visits visits the latest outpost of Bagel Boss, now open on the Lower East Side — but unlike most of the popular chain’s other New York City stores, this one’s not kosher.

The Hunt profiles an apartment-seeker whose sticker shock was informed by the $400 rent she paid when she worked in Mississippi for the Center for Southern Jewish Life.

An Upper West Sider offers an ode to the shishbarak at Dagon, a “from-somewhere-in-the-Mediterranean” restaurant on 91st and Broadway. (Bonus: the Nosher’s shishbarak recipe.)

AROUND THE WORLD

WHAT’S ON TODAY The Manhattan Institute presents a panel on the Crown Heights riots of 1991 and lessons learned by law enforcement and media in its aftermath. Featuring Raymond Kelly, retired commissioner of the NYPD, and Ari Goldman, director of Scripps Howard Program in Religion, Journalism and the Spiritual Life at Columbia University. In-person by invitation; will be on YouTube sometime after 7:30 p.m. Details here. For context:

Goldman wrote 10 years ago for the Jewish Week about how his editors at the New York Times obscured the riots’ antisemitism.

Could the riots recur? In the right conditions, yes, both Jewish and Black Crown Heights residents told the Wall Street Journal’s letters editor.

Tablet reports from the 10-minute ceremony last week to memorialize Yankel Rosenbaum, the Jewish man who was murdered in the riots.

Photo: Larry Harlow, known as “The Marvelous Jew,” performs at the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame on Oct. 13, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Jason Koerner/Getty Images)