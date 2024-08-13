Ilhan Omar, fierce critic of Israel in Congress, easily wins primary after 2 stinging defeats for progressive ‘Squad’

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar won her Democratic party primary on Tuesday, securing a victory for the far-left “Squad” member who is one of Israel’s fiercest critics in Congress.

Omar defeated her challenger, Don Samuels, in Minnesota’s 5th District by a margin of 56% to 43%. Samuels is a centrist, pro-Israel Democrat who narrowly lost a primary vote to Omar in 2022.

This time around, Omar’s campaign said it had learned from the close call and worked harder to shore up support.

Omar’s win follows stinging defeats for two Squad members in other states that drew nationwide attention and millions in funding from pro-Israel groups.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee and other pro-Israel groups backed challengers to Reps. Jamaal Bowman in New York and Cori Bush of Missouri, who both lost their primaries to more moderate, pro-Israel opponents. Their losses were seen as major wins for the pro-Israel movement and setbacks to the far left.

Pro-Israel money did not line up in large amounts behind Omar’s opponent, Don Samuels, however. Omar, 41, is a villain to many Israel supporters but was seen as less vulnerable than Bowman or Bush.

Samuels came within two percentage points of unseating Omar two years ago, but polls showed Omar well ahead during the race, while Bowman and Bush trailed their opponents ahead of their elections. With pro-Israel money not a factor in this election, Omar also raised far more funds than Samuels.

“He’s a great pro-Israel guy and she’s terrible, but she’s doing a real campaign and has for a long time,” a pro-Israel campaign strategist told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency last week, on the condition of anonymity to insulate the Samuels campaign from any damage. “We did not see it as a race in which we could make a difference.”

Omar, who is one of three Muslims in Congress, has long been harshly critical of Israel and has made statements widely decried as antisemitic, such as accusing Israel in 2012 of “evil doings” that had “hypnotized the world.”

Last year, Republicans ousted her from the Foreign Affairs Committee over her comments about Israel.

Her anti-Israel positions have held firm since the start of the war in Gaza, and she called for a ceasefire shortly after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Last month, she sat out Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s speech to Congress, saying there was “no way in hell” she would attend.

Samuels sought to capitalize on pro-Israel backlash against Omar during the campaign, including by accusing Omar of antisemitism on his campaign website.

Also in Minnesota, a right-wing podcaster who has criticized “the Jewish elite” has won the Republican Senate primary. Royce White, a former professional basketball player, had nabbed the backing of the state’s Republican Party and will face off in November against Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has represented the state since 2007.