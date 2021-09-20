Good morning, New York, and gut yontiff: Sukkot starts tonight at sundown. Get a primer on the harvest holiday from our friends at My Jewish Learning. And if you built a sukkah, send us a pic (editor@jewishweek.com) and a description of why it’s special: We’d love to include it in an upcoming feature.

CAMP ATTACK: An off-duty New York City police officer has been arrested after he allegedly broke into Camp Young Judaea Sprout Lake on the second day of Rosh Hashanah and vandalized the Dutchess County property. (Mid Hudson News)

IN REMISSION: Lee Zeldin, the Long Island Jewish Republican congressman who is running for New York governor, announced he is in remission from leukemia but will continue his campaign. (JTA)

Background: Zeldin, one of former President Trump’s most robust defenders, appears to be the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in the overwhelmingly Democratic state.

GRAFFITI ATTACK: Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was “sickened” by anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted along the FDR Drive at E. 125th St. on the first night of Yom Kippur, and directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the NYPD investigation. (The Village Sun)

LANDSMAN OF STEEL: Read more about the New York Jewish roots of Whistle, a.k.a. Willow Zimmerman, DC Comics’ new Jewish superhero. (JTA)

The character’s creator, E. Lockhart, says her version of Gotham City is a lot like the Lower East Side of the 1980s.

HIGHER ED: Yeshiva University is 68th in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best National University Rankings released this week – rising from No. 76 in 2021 and moving up 29 spots in the last three years.

AROUND THE JEWISH WORLD, WITH JTA

SUKKOT

Designer and artist Daniel Toretsky has designed a tiny sukkah inside his New York City apartment — with a two-mirror periscope meant to reflect the sky back inside. (Bloomberg)

Sukkah Village in Princeton, New Jersey, features 11 architect teams’ original sukkahs, including one with an “attic.” (NJIT)

Chabad of the Airport will staff a sukkah at JFK Airport’s Terminal 4 during the intermediate days of the holiday. (collive)

Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan hosts a sukkah in the JCC Harlem’s lot in partnership with Chabad of Harlem.

PEOPLE & PLACES

Binyamin Lehrfield took over as the new rabbi of The Riverdale Minyan, a six-year-old congregation in the Bronx. (Riverdale Press)

WHAT’S ON TODAY