You’re invited to the online Jewish food event of the year, taking place this Sunday

Maybe you’re curious about different slices of Jewish culinary history. Maybe you’re a chef looking to add some new Jewish recipes to your repertoire. Or maybe you don’t know where to begin, but you have a craving for learning more about the different cuisines that come together to form the melting pot that is “Jewish food.”

Whatever your level of interest or experience, The Nosher’s first online Jewish food festival has something for everyone.

Sponsored by partners Leket Israel, Mazon – The Jewish Response to Hunger, OneTable and Soom Foods, the festival will bring together some of the top names in the Jewish food industry on Sunday, June 9, for a full day of cooking classes, demonstrations and panels on an array of topics — from pickling history to Italian-Jewish recipes to the many ways we can utilize tahini.

It’s all bookended by talks with Joan Nathan, the doyenne of the Jewish food world, and Michael Twitty, one of the country’s leading historians of both African-American and Jewish foodways.

Each ticket gives you access to 10 hour-long sessions and recordings of each, so you can rewatch to perfect all the tips you picked up and revisit the history you’ve learned on your own time. Our special festival platform allows you to hop between sessions whenever you’d like, simulating the feeling of being at an in-person event from the comfort of home.

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency is partners with The Nosher, one of the internet’s most popular Jewish food websites that delivers new and classic Jewish recipes and food news, from Europe to Yemen.

