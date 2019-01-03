The 50 Jews everyone should follow on Twitter

(JTA) — In today’s world, dominated by an accelerated, unpredictable, unrelenting news cycle, Twitter remains a valuable tool for learning and sharing information. Despite forecasts of its demise — amid grumblings about its role in allowing the spread of disinformation, and predictions that a longer word count would cost the medium its punch and edge — Twitter is still central to the online conversation.

In recognition of its continued relevance, we have compiled a list of 50 Jews who everyone should follow on the social network to stay informed, entertained and involved in the conversations that are most important to the contemporary Jewish community.

It is important to note that this is not a list of the 50 most famous Jews on Twitter, or the 50 Jews with the most followers. Some of the people on this list have only a few thousand followers, some have over a million. What unites them all is deep, meaningful engagement with Jewish news and culture, and an ability to drive the conversations around those topics.

The list is not all serious news, either: There are chefs, actors, activists and rabbis on it, too. This is our third iteration of the list (the first two came in 2009 and 2016), and we believe this version better reflects the diversity of the modern English-speaking Jewish community.

Each short bio in the list below, which is in alphabetical order, contains a link to a more detailed description of the tweeter, complete with sample tweets and context.

Happy tweeting.

– Gabe Friedman