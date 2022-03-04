All of JTA’s Ukraine coverage in one place

(JTA) — The situation in Ukraine and Eastern Europe is changing by the minute, making it difficult to keep up. What we do know: the future of Jewish life in the region will likely look much different than it does now.

We’ve compiled all of our coverage on the ongoing crisis here, divided into categories, and we will update it regularly, in reverse chronological order.

Have questions that you would like to see answered in our reporting? Email us at tips@jta.org.

Thanks for reading.

Dispatches

Jewish Ukrainians gear up for fierce Russia fight, alongside the ‘neo-Nazis’ they say Putin is lying about

In Moldova, Ukrainian Jewish refugees anxiously wait out the war in synagogues and Jewish centers

Long bus rides, temporary shelters and lots of phone calls: Inside the Jewish response to the mounting refugee crisis in Poland

In synagogue bunkers and refugee convoys, Ukrainian Jews seek safety amid worsening war

In Brooklyn’s ‘Little Odessa,’ Jews from Ukraine and Russia find the war ‘terrifying’

Prayer and panic as Ukrainian rabbis guide their communities into a wartime Shabbat

Ukrainian Jews, scarred by a bloody history, find themselves refugees once again

Ukraine’s Jews hunker down as long-feared Russian invasion becomes deadly reality

In Ukraine, young Jews are torn between fighting for their country — and leaving for another

A global day to remember the Holocaust grows in scope — and urgency

Ukraine’s Jews prepare to commemorate the Holocaust as Russia’s war drums thunder

News

Israeli-Canadian hockey star shares dramatic escape from Ukraine

Babyn Yar wasn’t bombed. But Ukraine’s Zelensky finds a useful tool to rally Jews to his cause.

Hillel working to help students from Ukraine as Kharkiv chapter is destroyed in bombing

Russian bombs appear to hit site of Babyn Yar Nazi massacre near Kyiv

NY Jewish federation approves $3 million in Ukraine emergency funding

Prayers for peace: How the Jewish world is responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Declaring war on Ukraine, Russia’s Putin cites goal of ‘denazification’ of country with Jewish president

Zelensky

18 things to know about Volodymyr Zelensky, showman, ‘Paddington’ voice and Jewish defender of Ukrainian democracy

Ukraine’s Zelensky to world’s Jews: ‘Do not remain silent right now’

For many Jews watching Ukraine’s war, Volodymyr Zelensky is a ‘modern Maccabee’

Volodymyr Zelensky was a Jewish comedian. Now the world’s eyes are on him.

Oligarchs

Roman Abramovich, Jewish billionaire with ties to Putin, to sell Chelsea soccer team

Russia’s Jewish oligarchs and their donations come under threat of Western sanctions amid Ukraine war

Israel

Israel condemns Russian invasion and offers ‘humanitarian assistance’ to Ukrainians

Why Israel is having trouble picking sides in Russia’s war on Ukraine

Ukraine asks Israel to mediate in war with Russia

Israel to join UN condemnation of Russian invasion as Ukraine evacuation and aid efforts continue

Russian-speaking Israelis display the gamut of emotions on war in Ukraine

US politics

War in Ukraine revives the US Jewish community’s self-help networks

First person and opinion

The war in Ukraine has turned empowered and independent Jewish women into the displaced

Ukraine’s Jewish history is filled with trauma. But while the past is prologue, it’s not destiny.

What Putin’s talking about when he talks about ‘denazification’

The years I spent in Ukraine taught me a very Jewish concept: hope

My Jewish family fled Kyiv in 1989. My heart breaks for the city today.

More info on the Jews of Ukraine

Here’s how to help the Jews of Ukraine

Explainer: Who are Ukraine’s Jews, and how is Russia’s invasion affecting them?